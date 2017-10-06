Two collisions cause problems on the TCH west of Salmon Arm

Semi-truck goes off road near Sorrento, pair of vehicles collide in Tappen

After swerving to avoid an animal on the highway, a semi truck driver drove off the road damaging some private property in the Blind Bay area.

Salmon Arm RCMP report on Oct. 5 at approximately 3 a.m. officers were called to to a collision in the 2000 Block of the Trans-Canada Highway in the Blind Bay-Sorrento area.

An Ontario-registered, westbound semi truck left the road and went into the ditch where it went across two driveways and into the trees and brush.

The driver and the co-driver, who was in the sleeper at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital by BC Ambulance.

The driver reported that he was attempting to avoid an animal on the roadway.

No other vehicles were involved and no charges are being investigated at this time.

Another crash in Tappen

On Oct. 5 at approximately 7 p.m., the Salmon Arm RCMP attended to a two-vehicle collision in the 5000 Block of the Trans-Canada Highway at the Tappen Valley road intersection.

A Sorrento man was attempting to enter the highway and did so into the path of a vehicle which was westbound on the highway. This vehicle was operated by a female driver from Salmon Arm.

Both drivers were uninjured but both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Traffic was snarled for a short time as the scene was being cleared.

No other vehicles were involved and no charges are being investigated at this time.