Credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Update: Gravel truck and pick-up truck crash, closing TCH

Salmon Arm - The accident occurred just after the 97B turnoff.

Update – 12:46

The Trans-Canada Highway is now closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle crash about four kilometres east of Salmon Arm.

The crash involved a small blue pick-up truck and a gravel truck in the vicinity of 50th Street NE near Canoe.

Crews are on scene and it appears damage to the small truck is extensive.

More information to follow.

Original

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed heading eastbound and possibly westbound due to a vehicle incident.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a semi-truck which t-boned a car Saturday on 50th Street NE at approximately 12 p.m.

The accident occurred just past the 97B turnoff.

A rescue truck is being requested.

The Observer has sent a reporter to the scene and updates will be provided.

Previous story
Accident causes delays on Harvey

