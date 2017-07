Highway 1 near Revelstoke is open to single alternating lanes following a vehicle fire.

Highway 1 was closed near Revelstoke overnight following a semi-truck fire.

The road was closed 35 kilometres east of the city following the fire at about 1:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Witnesses reported seeing flames shoot high into the sky as they drove down Highway 1.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Police told drivers it would be hours for the road to open as they assessed damages.

Highway 1 is now reduced to single alternating traffic near Revelstoke.