Serious home invasion reported in Kamloops

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries following a home invasion

  • Nov. 20, 2017 10:24 p.m.
  • News

—- Kamloops this Week

Two men are in hospital with apparent serious injuries and a suspect is behind bars following a pair of alleged home invasions in east Kamloops, according to police.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Fogarty said emergency crews were called to a neighbourhood in the Dallas area just after 4 p.m. for a report of a residential break-and-enter in progress.

“Upon arrival, police discovered two separate homeowners had been injured in separate altercations with the male suspect,” he said.

“Both adult male homeowners are currently in hospital with serious injuries.”

Fogarty said the suspect who was arrested in the area is known to police. He described the investigation as being in its “initial stages.”

