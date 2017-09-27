Shuswap man in court for fatal hit-and-run

Raymond Edward Swann is charged in the 2016 crash that killed 60-year-old Brian Watson.

-Kamloops this Week

A Shuswap man charged with murder in relation to a hit-and-run crash last year that killed a Kamloops man will return to court next month.

Raymond Edward Swann was in Kamloops provincial court on Monday setting a date for a pre-trial conference ahead of a preliminary inquiry expected to take place next year.

Swann was originally charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection to the April 3, 2016, crash that killed 60-year-old Brian Watson. In February, prosecutors laid an additional charge of second-degree murder.

Watson’s widow, Ila, has told KTW her husband was riding his motorcycle on Squilax-Anglemont Road near Chase when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck, allegedly being driven by Swann.

Isla Watson said she was told by police the collision appeared to be deliberate, but noted her husband and Swann did not know one another.

RELATED: Driver’s charges upgraded to murder after fatal North Shuswap crash

Brian Watson worked in Kamloops for School District No. 73 as a facilities painter.

Swann, who is from Sorrento, is not in custody.

His pre-trial conference is scheduled to take place on Oct. 10.