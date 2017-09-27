Sicamous man back in RCMP custody

Man released on court conditions arrested in relation to theft from beer and wine store

A Sicamous man linked to a recent break and enter at a local marina is back in police custody.

Sgt. Murray McNeil says 25-year-old Sheldon Odd was arrested on Monday, Sept. 25, for theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking in relation to a theft from a local beer and wine store.

McNeil said Odd had previously been arrested and charged with break and enter with intent from a boat at a local marina on Sept. 9.

“Odd is currently facing three charges of breach of undertaking after he was found breaching the conditions placed on him by the court from the break and enter at the marina,” said McNeil.

Odd has been remanded in custody, and makes his next court appearance on Oct. 10 in Salmon Arm.

Earlier this month, police arrested a Sicamous man in relation to a rash of thefts from boats in local private marinas. The man was charged with break and enter and released on conditions.