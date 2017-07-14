Sicamous motorcyclist injured in collision

Sicamous RCMP responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97A and Kappel Street on Thursday, July 13. Officers found a motorcyclist had been struck and injured by a driver who had failed to yield. File photo

A Sicamous man received serious injuries after being struck on his motorcycle by a vehicle whose driver had failed to yield.

On Thursday, July 13 at approximately 2:45 p.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a Honda Civic and a Harley Davidson at the intersection of Highway 97A and Kappel Street.

Investigating officers found the motorcyclist, a 67-year-old Sicamous resident, was driving north on the highway when a Honda Civic, driven by an 18-year-old Salmon Arm man, attempted to cross the highway from Kappel. In the process, the Civic struck the motorcyclist.

Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil reports the motorcycle rider sustained a serious injury to one of his legs which required immediate first aid.

“Witnesses had stopped to render assistance before police applied a tourniquet to the leg,” said McNeil.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm for further treatment.

“The investigation determined that the driver of the Honda had failed to yield to the motorcycle…,” said McNeil, adding the driver was ticketed for failing to yield.