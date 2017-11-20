SilverStar Mountain Resort’s downhill ski and boarding season opens Thursday. (File photo)

Silver Star opens Thursday

Vernon’s ski hill has plenty of snow and plenty of fun packed for opening weekend

SilverStar Mountain Resort reminds downhill enthusiasts there are only three more sleeps until opening day.

Vernon’s ski hill will open for downhill and boarding enthusiasts Thursday morning.

The Star is kicking this season off with some of its best early season snow conditions ever and a snow base of almost a metre (97 cms as of Sunday).

The Comet, Alpine Meadows, and Silver Queen Chair Lifts will all be open, along with the Discovery Carpet. Lifts open at 8:30 am.

Opening Day Schedule:

7:45 a.m.: FREE Hot Chocolate and Donuts at Comet Chairlift;

8 a.m.: 60th Trivia Quiz at Comet Chairlift. WIN FIRST CHAIR PRIVILEGES!!!! and other amazing swag;

8:25 a.m. First Comet Chair loads;

Noon: Marshmallow roasting in village with Silver Fox;

To celebrate the incredible snow conditions and a return to the slopes, SilverStar will be offering 50 per cent off regular priced day lift tickets on Thursday and Friday.

Tickets are available for purchase at the SilverStar Ticket office open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

