Slice of prevention

Parkview Elementary students enjoyed pizza with local firefighters, courtesy of the Sicamous Fire Department, following a Fire Prevention Week presentation by Fire Chief Brett Ogino and firefighters to Grades 3 and 5 students.

The Oct. 12 presentation focused on the importance of having two fire escape routes at home, as well as functional smoke detectors.

Photos include: Kyle Simcoe shows students how to use thermal imager; Greysyn Drake gets comfortable in the driver’s seat of a fire truck; Fire Chief Ogino takes questions from students.

In addition to visiting with students, the Sicamous Fire Department is also visiting seniors as part of their Seniors Smoke Alarm Program. As part of the program, the fire department is providing advice and assistance regarding smoke alarms, helping to replace batteries in difficult-to-reach alarms, helping to properly install existing alarms and replacing and installing smoke alarms more than 10 years old.

Ogino notes alarms that are hardwired are not being replaced and there is a limited supply of replacement smoke alarms.

“The Sicamous seniors community is very giving and caring,” said Ogino. “It is our hope that this mindset will help us identify those neeting the most assistance first.”

To sign up for the program or for more information, visit the district office or call 250-836-2477.

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino takes questions from students. Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News

Greysyn Drake, Jacob Sigvaldason, Emma-Lee Braun, Shyla Dale and Colson Berukoff wait in line for a slice of pizza. Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News