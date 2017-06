The SAS graduating class of 2017 celebrated the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their lives.

The Salmon Arm Secondary graduating class of 2017 throw their caps in the air at the end of the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 29 -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer.

The Salmon Arm Secondary graduating class of 2017 celebrated the end of their time in high school and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their lives on June 29.