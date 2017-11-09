Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Planning a flight soon? With Transport Canada changing the list of items you can bring on board, passengers might want to take a look at what you can bring onboard.

According to a news release, knives with blades under 6 centimetres are now allowed on domestic and international flights.

However, all knives remain banned on U.S. flights and razors and boxcutters of any kind continue to be banned on all flights.

Some powders in quantities over 350 millilitres will be banned. The prohibited list includes bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand.

The restrictions don’t apply to baby formula, protein powder, tea and coffee.

The changes are scheduled to take effect on Nov. 27.

Previous story
Snow stymies Okanagan commuters
Next story
Update: Employee found dead at Penticton car wash

Just Posted

B.C. steelhead fishery faces extinction

Steelhead angling groups demand government response

Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm

Tents and command units no longer visible at Salmon River Road property

Snow stymies Okanagan commuters

Flurries created a flurry of activity on Okanagan roads

Splatsin embrace Eagle Pass lookout project

Local politicians lend a hand, despite stop-work order

The night of flaming pumpkins

Guy Fawkes Night celebration raises money for Summerland Food Bank and NeighbourLink

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

September sees lowest number of fatal drug overdoses in B.C. this year

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Most Read