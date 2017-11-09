Snapchat threat at Vernon school gets police attention

Threat to Vernon Secondary School received by student from Snapchat message; no risk to community

Officials are investigating after a threat to Vernon Secondary School was received via social media. (Morning Star file photo)

A threat made to a Vernon high school via social media has been dealt with by the police and school district.

Vernon School District officials received a call from concerned parents Wednesday afternoon after their child received a Snapchat message from Vernon Secondary School students threatening the school.

“All threats to our school community are taken seriously and we initiated our threat assessment protocol and contacted the RCMP immediately,” said Vernon School District superintendent Joe Rogers.

RCMP are investigating. The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

“The RCMP have been very professional and very helpful,” said Rogers.

School went on as scheduled Thursday. The school is closed Friday, for a non-instructional day, and Monday in lieu of Remembrance Day.

“There is no risk to the Vernon community,” said Rogers, adding additional supports and counselling staff are available if students need them.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Snow stymies Okanagan commuters
Next story
Update: Employee found dead at Penticton car wash

Just Posted

Public pans snow-clearing in Shuswap

Ministry says JPW’s road maintenance service needs review, improvement

UPDATED: Snowfall warning cancelled

As of Friday morning, there had been a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Kelowna-based airline thank those who serve with a discount

Flair Airlines thanking military personnel, veterans and RCMP with 10 percent flight discount

Solving the drug overdose tragedy

Interior Health chairman says problem is both medical and social

Snapchat threat at Vernon school gets police attention

Threat to Vernon Secondary School received by student from Snapchat message; no risk to community

REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Think how wonderful it would have been if they had lived …Both of those wars took their toll.” (VIDEO INSIDE)

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

MP reacts to Silver Creek case

Like other residents of the region, the North Okanagan-Shuswap MP is watching… Continue reading

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

Most Read