Snapchat threat at Vernon school gets police attention

Officials are investigating after a threat to Vernon Secondary School was received via social media. (Morning Star file photo)

Threat to Vernon Secondary School received by student from Snapchat message; no risk to community

A threat made to a Vernon high school via social media has been dealt with by the police and school district.

Vernon School District officials received a call from concerned parents Wednesday afternoon after their child received a Snapchat message from Vernon Secondary School students threatening the school.

“All threats to our school community are taken seriously and we initiated our threat assessment protocol and contacted the RCMP immediately,” said Vernon School District superintendent Joe Rogers.

RCMP are investigating. The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

“The RCMP have been very professional and very helpful,” said Rogers.

School went on as scheduled Thursday. The school is closed Friday, for a non-instructional day, and Monday in lieu of Remembrance Day.

“There is no risk to the Vernon community,” said Rogers, adding additional supports and counselling staff are available if students need them.