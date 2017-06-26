Snowbirds set to soar over Revelstoke July 25-26

Two days of events are planned when the Snowbirds air show comes to Revelstoke near the end of July.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team is scheduled to touch down at the Revelstoke Airport on Tuesday, July 25 and they will put on a show for the town the following day.

“After seeing the scenic mountains and meeting the great airshow organizing team last week in Revelstoke, the Snowbird team can’t wait to perform on the 26th of July,” said Captain Paul Faulkner in a news release. “We loved the town, and the roller coaster. We can’t wait to be back.”

The Snowbirds are a team of pilots and their crew that tour the country, putting on shows for the public to demonstrate the skills and professionalism of the Canadian Air Force.

The Snowbirds are hosting a meet-and-greet where the public will have the chance to meet the pilots at the airport on July 25 from 3-5 p.m. It will be followed by a dinner with the pilots and their crew at Revelstoke Mountain Resort from 6:30–9 p.m.

The non-aerobatic show will take place July 26 from 2:30-5 p.m. All 11 planes will do several flyovers in formation over the community, descending as low as 150 metres above the town. The city is hosting a mini-festival with children’s activities, live music, food vendors and live commentary in Centennial Park during the show.

Tickets for the dinner are $85 while the other events are free.

“We are extremely excited to host the CF Snowbirds this summer. It has the potential to have a huge positive impact on our community and local businesses,” said Nicole Fricot, the city’s director of economic development in a news release. “I think it is particularly great that youth will have the opportunity to meet and interact with a couple of the CF Snowbirds at the meet-and-greet at the airport. When the Snowbirds came for their site visit a few weeks ago, it became clear that inspiring young people to consider different opportunities is a big part of their mandate.”