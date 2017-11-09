Snowfall creating treacherous driving conditions

One reader described Okanagan Avenue as a skating rink and said he stopped four times during the noon hour to help other drivers in the area of Okanagan Ave. and 20th Street SE. - Photo contributed.

As the snow continues to fall, road conditions in the Shuswap are becoming increasingly poor.

The Observer is receiving reports of poor driving conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway especially at Tank Hill, Okanagan Ave., 20th Ave SE and Foothill Road.

There are numerous reports of vehicles having trouble getting up icy hills.

In addition, there is an unconfirmed report of a garbage truck in a ditch.

Drive BC is reporting slippery and slushy conditions on all highways in the Shuswap including the Trans-Canada Highway from Chase to Sicamous, and Highway 97 A and B, including Grindrod, Mara and Sicamous.