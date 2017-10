Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. SilverStar Mountain Resort hoping to open Nov. 23

Thirty more sleeps.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced it hopes to open its alpine season on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Of course, that’s depending on Mother Nature.

The weather is also being relied upon for the opening of the Star’s nordic trails, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 18.

The trails at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre hope to re-open for the winter season on Friday, Nov. 10.