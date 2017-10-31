Jamie Benn is his even earlier days with the Kelowna Rockets. - Image: Marissa Baecker

Stars’ Benn and Hitchcock back in familiar surroundings

With the NHL’s Dallas Stars in Kelowna for two days, its biggest star recalls playing for the Rockets

The Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League are in Kelowna as part of a two-day pit stop on their way to Winnipeg.

The Stars played in Vancouver last night so the team had an optional skate at the Rockets home barn on Tuesday morning.

Former Kelowna Rockets star and now Dallas Stars Captain Jamie Benn was in attendance. He says it doesn’t feel like so long ago that he laced up for the Rockets.

“It’s definitely nice being back. I was excited to come here when I talked about it with Hitch (Ken Hitchcock). This city and this team turned me into more of a man and a better hockey player,” said Benn. “Time has flown by, I remember living and playing here like it was yesterday. I have so many great memories here.”

Benn wasn’t the only one praising Kelowna. Stars Head Coach Ken Hitchcock who coached the Kamloops Blazers from 1984-1990 had some kind words about the city as well.

“This is a big city now, this is a growing city,” Hitchcock said. “It’s very vibrant. You have one of the best rinks in the league, one of the best franchises in the league, and the whole city itself feels like a major league city.”

The Stars are practicing once more in Prospera Place on Wednesday before they make their way to Manitoba to take on the Jets.

Both skates in Kelowna are closed to the public at the request of the Dallas Stars.

Jamie Benn at Stars practice today. - Image: Kevin Bain

