Suspects in Nanaimo steal car, pirate costumes and a piece of cake

Incident happened between 1-6 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a basement suite in the 900 block of Howard Avenue

Thieves stopped for dessert before making their escape during a recent break-and-enter in Nanaimo.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident happened sometime between 1 and 6 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a basement suite at 912 Howard Ave., where suspects broke in through the suite’s back door.

A silver Toyota Yaris with B.C. licence plates DB8 87E was stolen.

Before leaving, a suspect ate a piece of cake and left work gloves behind at the front door.

The list of other items stolen includes several hundred dollars in cash, two pairs of MEC sunglasses, a white purse, a pink and purple-coloured Gymboss interval timer, red shoulder pads for a squat deck, black and white patterned running shoes and pirate costumes belonging to the Nanaimo Theatre Group.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.