Suspects in Penticton shooting caught on video

Screenshot taken from a video released by Penticton RCMP of a shooting incident last week.

RCMP released CCTV footage depicting the shooting incident which occurred at a social housing complex on Monday, Nov. 6 in Penticton.

The footage was taken from the Fairhaven House, located at 2670 Skaha Lake Rd., CCTV cameras which show the suspects and multiple shots being fired at approximately 5 p.m.

The video depicts two individuals walking into the parking lot up to a complex unit door. One male described as wearing a light coloured ski jacket, dark pants and shoes wearing a black ball cap and one female described as wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket, light coloured pants and shoes carrying a rectangle backpack. Several gunshots are seen being fired.

Penticton RCMP are urging anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators, to contact the Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-492-4300 or for those wishing to remain anonymous to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

