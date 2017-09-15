Suspicious West Kelowna fire knocked down fast

Residents of a West Kelowna neighbourhood took action when a fire broke out

Residents of a West Kelowna neighbourhood took action when a fire believed to be human-caused broke out near their homes.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a report of a grass fire at approximately 5:51 p.m Thursday near homes on Pleasantview Road in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

“A significant amount of smoke was showing. Given the amount of smoke and the current wildfire danger the incident was upgraded to a 2nd Alarm,” said Darren Lee, the assistant fire chief for West Kelowna Fire Rescue, in a press release.

“Regional Fire Dispatch advised responding units that residents were actioning the fire with garden hoses in order to protect their homes.”

The first arriving engine reported that the fire was burning in grass and brush in a greenbelt behind several homes.

“The best access to the fire was off of Salloum Road. Engine 31 stretched an attack-line to the fire and they were able achieve a quick knock-down,” said Lee.

“The fire was surrounded with a hand-guard and thoroughly cold-trailed to ensure that there are no remaining hot-spots. Crews will re-check the fire before leaving the scene and will return later this evening for another re-check.”

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded with two Engines, one Water tender, two Squads (Wildland-Engines) and two Command Units for a total of 16 personnel. The BC Wildfire Service diverted a helicopter with a three-firefighter initial attack crew from the Findlay Creek Wildfire.

The BC Wildifre Service also responded two additional three-firefighter initial attack crews from the Findlay Creek Wildfire via ground. Fortunately these crews were not needed but they did flyover the scene. BC Ambulance Service and West Kelowna RCMP also attended the scene.

The fire has been determined as human caused and it is believed to be suspicions. The investigation at the scene has been concluded and the fire has been turned over to the West Kelowna RCMP.