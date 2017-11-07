Temperature records toppled throughout the southern Interior

Cold weather hits the valley with a thud

A modified air-mass from the arctic has swept down over B.C. and it’s toppling temperature records as it settles in.

People in the southern Interior are well practiced at winter but this spate of sub 0 C weather, said Environment Canada meteorologist Trevor Smith, is a bit early thus the records being broken.

Kelowna

Kelowna saw records topple Nov. 6 when the mercury dipped to -11.5 C, beating a 2003 record of -9.4 C. Today another record may be broken if temperatures drop below -9.5 C.

Offering some perspective on all-time November records, however, Smith said that in 2006 the low was -24.1 C.

“So, it can get really cold in November,” he said.

RELATED: WINTER WREAKS HAVOC

Vernon

Conditions were particularly chilly in Vernon this week. Records were broken Nov. 6 when temperatures dropped to -16.4 C breaking the daily record of -12.8 C, set in 1973.

Again, said Smith, the all time low for November in Vernon was Nov. 27 1985, when mercury dipped to -32 C.

Penticton

Penticton saw a record topple when on Nov. 6 the temperature fell to -9.7 C, toppling a record of

-8,9 on the Nov. 6 this year. The record low for November is -22.3 C, which was set in 1985.

Princeton

On Nov. 6 temperatures dipped to -18.5 C beating the previous daily low of -15.6 C.

The record low for the month happened Nov. 28, 1985 when temperatures dropped to -34.5 C.

Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm was also chilly and on Nov. 6 temperatures records were set when the mercury reached -13 C. The previous daily record was -11.6 C.

The chilliest November day in Salmon Arm in 1896, when temperatures reached -30 C.

Looking ahead

While winter is just getting underway, it may get a bit easier to deal with in the days ahead.

“It will remain on the cool side for a few days but then it’s going to warm up,” said Smith. “It will still be cool, but the trend will be a warming one with pacific air coming in.

That pacific air will bring precipitation, so both snow and rain are in the forecast in the week ahead.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

Just Posted

Temperature records toppled throughout the southern Interior

Cold weather hits the valley with a thud

Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest

Shelter opens just before snow falls

Gloves, toques, scarves, long underwear among items needed at Salvation Army’s Lighthouse shelter.

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Salmon Arm man dies in Saturday’s TCH crash

The accident occurred between Salmon Arm and Canoe.

Queen Silver Star candidates make their debut

Vernon royalty joins Little Miss Vernon Winter Carnival Princesses on stage

Star Gazing: Piecing together the solar system

Astronomer Ken Tapping from the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in Penticton

‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door

Shedding light on the darkness of Ebola

Former Salmon Arm resident puts her own life at risk to help others

Police dogs trained to detect human remains

RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains

Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates

Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman

Canada’s top court recently imposed trial time limits

Okanagan Taste: Hot drinks for the cold season

It seemed appropriate, as I reach for a tissue, to come up with hot drinks for the cold season

Most Read