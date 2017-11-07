Temperature records toppled throughout the southern Interior

A modified air-mass from the arctic has swept down over B.C. and it’s toppling temperature records as it settles in.

People in the southern Interior are well practiced at winter but this spate of sub 0 C weather, said Environment Canada meteorologist Trevor Smith, is a bit early thus the records being broken.

Kelowna

Kelowna saw records topple Nov. 6 when the mercury dipped to -11.5 C, beating a 2003 record of -9.4 C. Today another record may be broken if temperatures drop below -9.5 C.

Offering some perspective on all-time November records, however, Smith said that in 2006 the low was -24.1 C.

“So, it can get really cold in November,” he said.

Vernon

Conditions were particularly chilly in Vernon this week. Records were broken Nov. 6 when temperatures dropped to -16.4 C breaking the daily record of -12.8 C, set in 1973.

Again, said Smith, the all time low for November in Vernon was Nov. 27 1985, when mercury dipped to -32 C.

Penticton

Penticton saw a record topple when on Nov. 6 the temperature fell to -9.7 C, toppling a record of

-8,9 on the Nov. 6 this year. The record low for November is -22.3 C, which was set in 1985.

Princeton

On Nov. 6 temperatures dipped to -18.5 C beating the previous daily low of -15.6 C.

The record low for the month happened Nov. 28, 1985 when temperatures dropped to -34.5 C.

Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm was also chilly and on Nov. 6 temperatures records were set when the mercury reached -13 C. The previous daily record was -11.6 C.

The chilliest November day in Salmon Arm in 1896, when temperatures reached -30 C.

Looking ahead

While winter is just getting underway, it may get a bit easier to deal with in the days ahead.

“It will remain on the cool side for a few days but then it’s going to warm up,” said Smith. “It will still be cool, but the trend will be a warming one with pacific air coming in.

That pacific air will bring precipitation, so both snow and rain are in the forecast in the week ahead.

