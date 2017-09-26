Thieves target Vernon parking meters

The RCMP say that over the past several weeks, approximately 83 meters have been targeted

RCMP have increased patrols in downtown Vernon after more than 80 parking meters were the damaged by thieves.

Inspector Gord Stewart said the parking meters in the downtown core of Vernon have been the subject of vandalism as thieves attempt to steal the coins inside.

“Over the past several weeks, approximately 83 meters have been targeted,” said Stewart.

“As the meters are emptied regularly, the value of damage caused by the thieves is far greater than the theft of the coins found inside. Each meter can cost from $25 to $300 to repair.”

He said police have increased patrols in the area in order to apprehend the persons responsible, but they are also asking the public to be vigilant when downtown and to report any suspicious persons believed to be breaking into meters.

If you have any information please call the Vernon RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.