Time to climb aboard your soapbox

The Soapbox Derby gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday, registration and pre-race inspection between 9 and 11 a.m.

Eight-year-old Brody Savoie tries out a soapbox in preparation for his SoapBox Derby that takes place Saturday, Sept. 23 in downtown Salmon Arm.

There’s still a little time left to perfect your souped-up soapbox for tomorrow’s derby.

Eight-year-old Brody Savoie’s Friendship Day has morphed into a Soapbox Derby this year, all set to go tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 23 in Salmon Arm.

Registration and pre-race inspection will take place between 9 and 11 a.m., so take your soap-mobile in before 11. Go to the parking lot of the Salmar Grand Theatre. More details are available on Downtown Salmon Arm’s events page.

The racing starts at 1 p.m. and will go to 4, depending on number of entries.

“There have been tons of prizes donated and so many people have put efforts into it,” says a pleased Michelle Kuster, Brody’s mom.

She says she’s not sure how many entries there are because lots of people have left it to the last minute to register, but she thinks about 10 cars.

She and Brody are hoping lots of people will come out to cheer.

During the registrations, all racers must be present for a racers’ meeting regarding safety.

The race will start at the top of Hudson Avenue NW, between Dough Boyz Pizza and the Blue Canoe. The finish line is just before the bottom entrance to the Salmar Grand parking lot. Next year, the track might be longer, she says.

The bottom portion of Hudson can still be accessed via Lakeshore Drive NW.

The cars won’t be judged just on speed, but on other criteria such as how the cars holds up and creativity in design.

A friend of Brody’s who is 13 has created a soapbox from a recycled lawnmower and a wheelbarrow, she says.

“Brody made a very big point about that. He wanted to make the race so it didn’t matter if it’s not the fastest.”

Kuster says Brody wanted more people from the community involved, and that’s why he moved away from Friendship Day this year. They’re hoping next year maybe the schools will get involved.

Broady first came to city council in 2015 when he was six to present his vision for a Friendship Day. Council greeted his idea with enthusiasm, and two Friendship Days have since taken place at Marine Park. This is Brody’s third event.

“I’m hoping eventually him and his friends will take over the planning…I really believe in empowerment, listening to what they want and helping them see their dreams come true.”

Brody wasn’t available at the time of the interview, but his mom says it’s been a lot for him.

“I put lots on him – this is his vision. I do lots to help him, but it’s overwhelming to him. He had to miss out on days at the skate park and play dates,” she says.

When the first date for the derby was changed, “he said, ‘maybe my dream is too big.’ I said, ‘Well just because it didn’t happen you can’t give up’… I didn’t want him to give up on his big dreams because it takes a lot of work.”

He hasn’t, and it’s going to happen.

“The community has really helped out just a ton,” she says. “It honestly brings warmth to my heart. It’s not just me who believes in his dreams, it’s the whole community who wants it to come true.”