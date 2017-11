Highway 1 open to alternating traffic as tow truck recovers commercial vehicle

Traffic is moving slowly along Highway 1 near the Salmon River Bridge as a semi tractor-trailer unit that went off the road is recoverd.

The commercial vehicle reportedly went off the highway on Friday.

Traffic has been reduced to single-lane, alternating as the recovery effort continues.

