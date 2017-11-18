Traffic stopped on Highway 97B due to crash

The incident took place south of Mellors Store.

Update: 4:02 p.m:

The highway has reopened.

Original Story:

A collision on Highway 97B between Black Road and Deep Creek Road, south of the Mellor’s Country Store has closed the highway at this time, 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

There is a detour available through Hudson Road and Sonora Road, but traffic is moving slowly.

Reports indicate more than one vehicle is involved and ambulances have been dispatched for multiple patients.

The Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire department has also been called out to assist as one of the vehicles is smoking.

The Observer has a reporter on scene who reports seeing a black pick-up truck in the ditch and multiple other vehicles stopped on the road.

One ambulance has already left the scene.

More to come.

