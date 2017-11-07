U.S. ‘Pop-up Consulate’ coming to Kamloops

U.S. citizens, and those with dual citizenship, can access a wide range of services without travelling to Vancouver. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Any American citizens living in our area who need the services delivered by the U.S. Consulate in Vancouver, but who cannot make it down there, can attend the “Pop-up Consulate” being held in Kamloops on November 16, and access a wide range of services.

“It’s the first time we’ve offered this service in Kamloops,” says Elizabeth Trobaugh, a vice consul working in American Citizens Services at the United States Consulate General in Vancouver. Pop-up Consulates have previously been held in communities such as Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George, and Nanaimo, and Trobaugh says they are very popular, particularly in areas such as Victoria that have large pockets of American citizens.

“Since this is the first one we’ve done in Kamloops, we expect to have lots of interest,” she says. “If we get a lot of traction, we could come back there quarterly.” She adds that people who cannot attend the Kamloops session on November 16 should email the Vancouver Consulate at VancouverACS@state.gov. “If there’s enough interest we will schedule another session.”

The session is for all American citizens—including those with dual citizenship—who need to renew a passport, document children, make a citizenship claim, and more. A notary public will also be on site for those who need that service.

Trobaugh says that while there is no fee to attend the consulate, there are fees for the various services provided. “Passport renewal is the most popular service,” she says. “Just show up with the paperwork and we’ll get it done.”

People can also document children born in Canada to one or more American-born parents, and can make a U.S. citizenship claim if they were born in Canada but one or both of their parents are American. To see what paperwork and documents are needed for these services, go to ca.usembassy.gov.

An appointment at the U.S. Consulate in Vancouver can be booked through that site, but Trobaugh says those wanting to attend the Kamloops session should email VancouverASC@state.gov to make an appointment. “We aim for 10 appointments, but can get 20 or more.”

The Pop-up Consulate in Kamloops will take place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 16 at the TRU Campus Activities Centre Green Room, main floor.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter