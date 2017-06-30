Ultra light crash claims life

A fatal ultra light plane crash near Enderby is being investigated.

On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., RCMP officers were notified by the Deep Creek Fire Department that an ultra light had crashed near the 500 block of Deep Creek Road.

“Upon attendance, police located a 71-year-old man from Salmon Arm, believed to be the sole occupant and the pilot of the aircraft, deceased at the scene,” said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau.

The area was searched by 18 members of Shuswap Search and Rescue, who remained on scene until 11 p.m. No other occupants of the two-seater aircraft were found.

“Witness statements suggest a power failure of the aircraft. It was believed to be heading to Salmon Arm,” said Linteau.

The B.C. Coroners Service attended the scene and the RCMP will continue to assist with the investigation.

“The Transportation Safety Board has also been notified by the RCMP,” said Linteau.

The identity of the man has not been released.