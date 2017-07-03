Unconfirmed fatality in crash

Vehicle goes over embankment in Seymour Arm Sunday night.

One person is believed dead following a motor vehicle accident in Seymour Arm Sunday night.

About 7:30 p.m. on July 2, emergency personnel from Chase reported that a vehicle was down an embankment.

Unconfirmed reports are that four people were trapped inside an SUV, one person who died and three who were injured.

The crash was reported to take place about 30 kilometres beyond St. Ives up the Seymour Arm road.

Witnesses report seeing about a half dozen emergency vehicles heading toward the scene.

More details will be provided as they become available; police have not yet issued a news release.