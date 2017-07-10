UPDATE: Apartment fire in Vernon

Fire crews battle flames through the night at the Arbor Lee apartment building

The blaze that broke out in a Vernon condo complex has forced seven families from their home.

Eight units in Arbor Lee (3800 40th Ave.) were heavily damaged after a fire broke out in one of the units Monday. Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the stubborn structure fire shortly before 7 p.m.

David Worrall, whose house neighbours the complex, says he was alerted to the blaze by a loud explosion.

“When I came out and saw flames I told my wife there’s a fire up there,” said Worrall, who immediately ran to the apartment and started knocking on doors to make sure everyone was out.

“Everyone and their pets got out safely,” he said.

Alysia Preece lives in one of the adjacent units, but not the affected block (the fire was contained to a neighbouring 12-unit block) and got a call from her sister shortly after 6 saying she needed to get home and get her animals out as her house was on fire.

“But it wasn’t our house,” said five-year-old Chloe Preece, wearing a mask as she watched the firefighters battle the blaze.

“It was very scary I was shaking when I got home,” said Alysia.

Residents and bystanders were choking on the thick smoke from the blaze, some given masks by emergency crews.

Emergency Social Services provided food, shelter and clothing for seven families displaced by the fire, who won’t likely be able to return for several months.

“These are hard situations for the residents, this type of support can really help them to get through those first days after a fire,” said interim VFRS chief David Lind.

The blaze got into the attic and spread to nearby units and proved to be stubborn for crews who had to cut open the roof to get at it.

The building was heavily damaged by fire, heat, smoke and water.

“This was a difficult job” said Lind.

Coldstream and BX Fire departments each supplied fire fighters to help sustain operations during the fire. RCMP, BCAS, and the gas and electrical utilities also supported the response activities.

The housing complex has been secured and fire investigators were on scene Tuesday. At this point no cause of the fire has been determined.

While no residents were injured, one fire fighter received medical attention for minor injuries. But overall, the team effort and work which was needed throughout the night to douse the blaze, is applauded.

“I am impressed with our first arriving fire fighters, they did the right things in those first moments which sets up the rest of the operation for success,” said Lind. “Throughout this event I witnessed excellent team work by all those involved.”

Narrow roadways and a swarm of onlookers created challenges for crews trying to access the complex. This, and the fact that Arbor Lee backs onto Turtle Mountain is a concern for neighbours such as Worrall.

“We’ve always been worried about a fire on the hill here,” he said.

Lind asks that residents plan and practice a fire escape plan from their home.

“Remember, you need two ways out.”

A fire which broke out in one of the units at Arbor Lee has displaced a number of families. (Eric Draht photo)

Vernon fire crews battle a stubborn blaze in the Arbor Lee apartments next to Turtle Mountain Monday evening. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)