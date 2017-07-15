UPDATE: Fire is now 35 per cent contained

The Princeton fire grew overnight to 3,278 hectares from 3,000 hectares the previous day.

According to the new information officer onsite that number is “due to the areas we haven’t fully secured at this time, the areas that have been burnt out but we have to secure them.”

Phane Ray said crews are most concerned today with the forecast of high winds –up to 50 km an hour.

“The biggest thing is the weather. That’s what we are going to be looking at closely. We want to be sure that our staff are safe out there.”

Another spokesperson for Wildfire BC, Marg Drysdale, said yesterday crews might have to be pulled away this weekend if winds get too high.

The fire is currently assessed at 35 per cent contained.

According to Wildfire BC containment is defined as “ the completion of a control line around a fire and any associated spot fires which can reasonably be expected to stop the fire’s spread.”

Deployment on the fire decreased today to 139 firefighters from 156 Friday.

“The number of firefighters is due in part that they are timed out. After fourteen days they to take a two day period for R and R.”