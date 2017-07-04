UPDATE: Two die in Coquihalla crash

Two died and another is in critical after striking a deer on the Coquihalla Tuesday morning

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

RCMP now confirm two people died in an early-morning accident Tuesday on the Coquihalla.

Just before 6 a.m., Logan Lake RCMP were called to an area of Highway 5, approximately three kilometers south of Exit 336, for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

“Early indications are that the vehicle was traveling southbound on the highway when it hit a deer, causing it to veer off the highway and into a deep ditch,” explains Cpl. Janelle Shoihet.

“Two of the three occupants of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries, while the third sustained critical injuries and has been transported to a local area hospital.”

The southbound lanes of Highway 5 were closed for several hours following the crash. DriveBC reports the highway fully reopened at 10:30 a.m.

—-

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

DriveBC reports Highway 5 has reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

Kamloops RCMP have not yet released any details on the crash.

More to come.

CLEARED – #BCHwy5 has been re-opened SB near #LoganLake after an earlier vehicle incident. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 4, 2017

—-

UPDATE: 7:52 a.m.

Early reports are indicating at least two people are believed dead following a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

It appears only a single vehicle was involved in the incident.

More to come.

————-

Highway 5 is closed southbound between Merritt and Kamloops because of a vehicle incident.

The road is shut down at exit 336 and the junction with Highway 97D to Logan Lake.

It appears the incident happened sometime after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The estimated time of reopening is noon.

The cause of the incident is not known.