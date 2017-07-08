UPDATE: Two people dead following stabbing in downtown Chilliwack

A parking lot in downtown Chilliwack remained behind police tape Saturday morning following a stabbing Friday night that left two people dead and another injured. The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team is investigating. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Violence broke out on Chilliwack streets Friday night, with several reports of stabbings.

Police say two people are dead and another injured.

“Just after 10 p.m. the Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at the corner of Young Road and Yale road,” said the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team in a statement released Saturday. “When police arrived, they located three victims, all of which had suffered stab wounds. Two of the three victims succumbed to their injuries, and the altercation was deemed a double homicide.

There was a heavy RCMP presence in the area of Five Corners downtown at about 10:30 p.m., along Princess Ave. between Young Road and Fletcher Street.

The downtown was busy with pedestrians at the time with the first Party in the Park ending about a half an hour before. Several people reported hearing about stabbings.

The investigation is in its early stages, and it is unknown if the altercation was targeted. Currently, the victims names cannot be released as the next of kin have yet to be notified.

IHIT is working with the Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, and the BC Coroner’s Service. The area surrounding the crime scene will be closed for an undetermined around of time as investigators continue to gather evidence.

Watch this website for further information as this story develops.

A parking lot in downtown Chilliwack remained behind police tape Saturday morning following a stabbing Friday night that left two people dead and another injured. The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team is investigating. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)