At least two vehicles were involved in an incident on Highway 97 just outside Vernon on Tuesday.

A two vehicle collision on Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland stalled traffic Tuesday afternoon.

According to witnesses the incident included a truck, a car and possibly a train.

The two vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear how the train became involved.

It’s also not known if anyone sustained any injuries.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and leave room for other vehicles, as the busy summer road season progresses.