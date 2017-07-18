Vernon firefighters quickly extingush orchard blaze

A small fire that started in a Vernon orchard was met with fast response by fire crews.

The owners of Davison Orchards were given a scare Monday night after a small fire started in a refuse pile above the orchard.

What began as a wisp of smoke about 6:15 p.m. grew to a heavily involved fire by the time emergency crews arrived. The 30 x 30 blaze was quickly extinguished and according to Dave Lind at the Vernon Fire Department the fire was took less than an hour to put out.

With more than 120 wildfires burning in the province and a large blaze in Lake Country that recently destroyed eight homes in minutes, everyone is on high alert when it comes to smoke in the region.

The cause of the orchard fire is not known.