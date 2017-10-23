Black Crow Herbal Solutions is one of the several marijuana dispensaries in Vernon facing potential closure due to new City of Vernon regulations. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Vernon looks to close cannabis shops

Pot shops will have to close in Vernon but it’s not known for how long.

City council directed staff Monday to draft an amendment to a zoning bylaw to prohibit the storefront sale of cannabis as a permitted use.

“It allows us to start looking at some of the safety issues the public has had,” said Mayor Akbal Mund.

Zoning amendments will also be considered that will permit the sale of cannabis following the introduction of appropriate legislation by the province in 2018.

City administration will advise the dispensaries of their effective date of closure and the option to pursue a temporary use permit until such time as council has considered and endorsed amendments to the zoning and business licence bylaws as may be appropriate following the enactment of provincial legislation regulating the sale of cannabis.

“We don’t want to close them because people rely on the medicinal aspect. With the pending legalization, we can determine which way to go (with retail outlets),” said Mund, adding that there are some questions about reopening under a temporary permit.

“We’re not sure what closed means. If they are closed two days, can we issue a temporary permit?”

The city is also setting some ground rules if recreational marijuana use becomes legal.

Federally, non-medicinal cannabis will become legal in July 2018, and the provincial government will regulate the distribution and sale of the product.

“We do not know how the provincial government intends to regulate,” said Kim Flick, the city’s director of community infrastructure and development.

As a result, the city has raised a number of concerns.

“There is potential for a considerable impact to municipal resources, depending on the distribution and sales model ultimately identified. The most impacted services are likely to include bylaw compliance, building and licensing, planning, fire services and the RCMP,” states a staff report.

To ease some of the financial pressures, the city wants a share of the revenue related to cannabis taxation.

Legislation would also allow people to grow up to four cannabis plants with a maximum height of 100 centimetres.

“Administration’s primary concern is the potential impact on adjacent residents, especially in multi-family dwellings like row houses or apartments. Administration believes it is important that local government have the authority to regulate this use,” states the report.

Other concerns revolve around public consumption and where smoking marijuana would be permitted.

Previous story
No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO
Next story
Warm and sunny in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Strata steps up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

Shaw Centre’s systems guard against ammonia leaks

State-of-the-art equipment and trained staff handle the potentially deadly substance

Silver Creek RCMP search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

Star announces alpine opening

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. SilverStar Mountain Resort hoping to open Nov. 23

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Clowning Around

Continue reading

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

Warm and sunny in the Okanagan

Except for Wednesday the sun will shine brightly on the Okanagan

Vernon looks to close cannabis shops

Pot shops will have to close in Vernon but it’s not known… Continue reading

B.C. Grade 11-12 school curriculum change delayed

Curriculum transition to post-secondary needs more work

Kamloops Mounties seek suspects in double shooting

Two men were shot in a house at 217 Nelson Ave. at about 11:30 a.m., Monday

Most Read