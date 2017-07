Kevin Nicholson hasn’t been seen since June 22

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 59-year-old man from Vernon.

Kevin Nicholson was reported missing to the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP on July 4. He has not been seen since June 22.

Investigators believe that it is possible that he may be in the Kelowna area.

Nicholson is described as five-foot-nine, approximately 180-pounds, with long, white hair in a ponytail and a white goatee.

If you have seen Nicholson, please contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.