Vernon resident flees Vegas massacre

Chelse Sparrow was at the Route 91 country music festival when a gunman started firing into the crowd

A Vernon resident is grateful to be home after being caught in the middle of the Las Vegas massacre.

Chelse Sparrow was at the Route 91 country music festival with friend Amber Montie when a gunman started firing into the crowd, killing 59 and injuring more than 500.

“To the victims and their families, I send all my love and prayers. I was so beyond thankful to be able to call my family that night and say I was OK and finally safe. My heart aches for the families who didn’t receive that call,” said Sparrow on Facebook.

“We are home, we are healing and we are thankful.”

Sparrow wants to highlight the bravery of the emergency workers, concert-goers and people in the area who risked their lives to save others.

“(They) provided comfort to strangers and did all they could to make us feel safe during a time or terror. You are all heroes and deserve our deepest gratitude.”

Sparrow also has praise for Montie.

“I don’t know how I would have made it through the chaos without you by my side. I thank God we never lost each other,” she writes on Facebook.

“Numerous time through the terror of running from the spray of bullets and screaming crowds, scared for our lives, you put yourself in front of me. You hid me before yourself and protected me from danger. You made it your priority to bring me home. You my gorgeous friend are a hero. I love you unconditionally and your bravery is something I want everyone to know.”

Sparrow has been overwhelmed by support from friends and family in Vernon.

“Your words make it a little easier to heal from the terror that we experienced that day and I am forever grateful,” she said.

