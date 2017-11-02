Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

The Victoria Police Department is sending out a warning this week to all parents after a family in James Bay found marijuana edibles in their child’s halloween candy.

Police say they were called to the 100-block of Simcoe Street after cautious parents discovered a package of fruit gummies on Tuesday night, after their child told them they also received a protein bar and peanuts from the same home.

Officers spoke to the residents at the home where the parents believed the package came from and determined that the person “appeared to not be aware of safe Halloween practices and may not have been aware of what had been handed out,” according to a release from the VicPD.

The person was instructed to not hand out any more candy that night and turn off their lights in the front of the house to deter other trick-or-treaters.

Due to this singular incident, police are urging other parents — particularly those who went trick-or-treating in the James Bay area to check all their children’s candy and report anything out of the ordinary to your local police detachment.

Previous story
Snow hits Vernon
Next story
Russia hackers had targets worldwide

Just Posted

Fieldwork begins this month on Bruhn Bridge replacement project

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says work will not impact traffic on Highway 1.

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Winter hits Southern Interior highways and Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

UPDATE: Coquihalla back open

Route sees two closures in the early hours

Liberals sound alarm about NDP electoral reform

Okanagan MLA in Kelowna says NDP seek to unfairly skew referendum vote results

Snow hits Vernon

Winter officially started Thursday, Nov. 2

TOTA recognized for responsible tourism

TOTA is accredited by the Responsible Tourism Institute with a biosphere destination certificate

LIVE VIDEO: Investigation into 2015 Carson Air crash

Transportation Safety Board of Canada officials speak in Vancouver

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Winter conditions cause accidents in Interior

Multiple accidents reported on Interior B.C. roads, coinciding with the first snowfall

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Most Read