Victoria waiting game begins

British Columbians are waiting to see what steps Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon takes after Christy Clark’s government fell in a non-confidence vote. (B.C. government file photo)

Local politicians are trying to figure out the next steps now that the Liberal government has fallen.

Christy Clark’s administration lost a confidence vote late Thursday afternoon after the NDP and Greens joined forces as anticipated.

“We will now wait to see what the lieutenant governor has to say,” said Greg Kyllo, Liberal MLA for the Shuswap.

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon has two likely options – inviting the NDP to form government with support from the Greens or moving voters towards an election.

Kyllo would not speculate on what may occur.

“It’s premature to comment at this point,” he said.

Eric Foster, Liberal MLA for Vernon-Monashee, wasn’t surprised by the government losing the confidence vote over its throne speech.

“We knew this would be the outcome but it’s up to the lieutenant governor now,” said Foster.

“This is unprecedented so there are know firm rules. Will it (decision) be tonight, tomorrow or Tuesday?”

Kyllo insists the mood among Liberals was strong in the House Thursday.

“We’ve done a great job of running the province when you look at economic performance and fiscal prudence. We held our heads high.”

Andrew Weaver, Green leader, says the vote of non-confidence will lead to change B.C. needs.

“With no party receiving a majority in our recent election, we conducted extensive negotiations with both parties, and ultimately came to an agreement to support the B.C. NDP in supply and confidence matters,” he said in a release.

“Under this agreement, an NDP government has the confidence of a majority of members in the House. We have everything we need to work together to advance good public policy that will make a difference in the lives of British Columbians. We are encouraged that the B.C. Liberals have indicated their support for many of the policy priorities outlined in our agreement with the B.C. NDP. This is an historic opportunity for all 87 MLAs to work together to address the most pressing issues facing our province.”

The NDP have not issued a release since the non-confidence vote but on Twitter, the party stated, “Today, 44 MLAs voted for a new government that will put people first. We’re ready to work hard for all British Columbians. Let’s go.”