Video: Devastating footage from Boston Flats

Firefighters do not expect to get a handle on this fire any day soon

Just one unit of a 60-unit mobile home park in Boston Flats survived a devastating wildfire that is currently more than 10,000 hectares and growing.

More than 120 firefighters, air support and heavy machinery are battling the destructive Ashcroft Reserve blaze, with no end in sight. More firefighters are en route this evening.

Fire personnel on scene today said that they do not expect to get a handle on this fire any day soon.

Media were taken behind the fire lines today and captured compelling footage of the impact this fire has had.