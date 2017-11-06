Vipers host first responders

North Okanagan’s heroes for some off-duty fun Friday night.
The third annual First Responders Appreciation Game saw local fire fighters, police officers, ambulance, search and rescue, roadside crews and their families come out to enjoy a free Vipers game.
The Vernon Vipers/Salmon Arm Silverbacks game at Kal Tire Place where the snakes scored a 6-3 win.
Lynn Semkiw, widow of a first responder, and her granddaughters Alisha and Kaylin Semkiw, dropped the puck for Vipers captain Jagger Williamson and Salmon Arm Silverbacks captain Christian Simeone.
Vernon’s Ernie Semkiw died in 2006 when he was hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist.
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.