Vipers host first responders

Members of the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association enjoyed the the Vernon Vipers game Friday night during First Responders night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

North Okanagan’s heroes for some off-duty fun Friday night.

The third annual First Responders Appreciation Game saw local fire fighters, police officers, ambulance, search and rescue, roadside crews and their families come out to enjoy a free Vipers game.

The Vernon Vipers/Salmon Arm Silverbacks game at Kal Tire Place where the snakes scored a 6-3 win.

Lynn Semkiw, widow of a first responder, and her granddaughters Alisha and Kaylin Semkiw, dropped the puck for Vipers captain Jagger Williamson and Salmon Arm Silverbacks captain Christian Simeone.

Vernon’s Ernie Semkiw died in 2006 when he was hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist.



