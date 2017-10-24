Thanks to Giuseppe Luciani for sending in this photo, taken in Kelowna.

Warm and sunny in the Okanagan

Except for Wednesday the sun will shine brightly on the Okanagan

Sun peaked out from behind the clouds on Tuesday making for a warm fall day in the Okanagan.

Temperatures hovered around 14 C just a few degrees off the record high of 16.9 degrees set in 2005.

The hot spot in the province for Tuesday is Merritt where the mercury reached 19. 8 C.

Environment Canada is calling for rain on Tuesday with winds picking up to a possible 70 kilometres an hour in the north. The high 9 C.

The sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday with temperatures forecast at about 9 C.

Turning to the weekend most of the Okanagan and Shuswap can expect a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures in the low teens.

Send your weather photos to us by clicking on the Contact button at the top of the Home page and submitting your picture.

Previous story
Vernon looks to close cannabis shops
Next story
Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Just Posted

Strata steps up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

Shaw Centre’s systems guard against ammonia leaks

State-of-the-art equipment and trained staff handle the potentially deadly substance

Silver Creek RCMP search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

Star announces alpine opening

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. SilverStar Mountain Resort hoping to open Nov. 23

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Clowning Around

Continue reading

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

Warm and sunny in the Okanagan

Except for Wednesday the sun will shine brightly on the Okanagan

Vernon looks to close cannabis shops

Pot shops will have to close in Vernon but it’s not known… Continue reading

B.C. Grade 11-12 school curriculum change delayed

Curriculum transition to post-secondary needs more work

Kamloops Mounties seek suspects in double shooting

Two men were shot in a house at 217 Nelson Ave. at about 11:30 a.m., Monday

Most Read