Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is greeted by Premier John Horgan for their first meeting at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 21, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits B.C.

Premier John Horgan talks trains, trade with southern neighbour

B.C. Premier John Horgan received his first official government visitor Tuesday, greeting Washington Governor Jay Inslee to talk about issues of mutual concern, including train connections, trade and climate change.

Inslee is the first Washington governor to visit Victoria since 1984. He arrived on the MV Coho ferry in a downpour Tuesday morning and gave a speech in the B.C. legislature after a private meeting with Horgan.

In his address to MLAs, Inslee stressed the need to cooperate in the fight against climate change, warning of increased forest fires, flooding and the decline of Pacific salmon. He emphasized the need to continue co-operation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pricing carbon dioxide.

Among those projects is a West Coast electric highway, with vehicle charging stations from “B.C. to B.C.” or Baja, California, Inslee said. Taking questions after the speech, Inslee said he is waiting for a report on an ambitious high-speed rail link up the West Coast, and he is “bullish” on the opportunity to find a way to finance and build the line.

Horgan welcomed Inslee in the legislature, emphasizing the Indigenous history of the West Coast from Alaska to Puget Sound for thousands of years.

Horgan called for improved transportation links with Washington, in addition to the rail links, highway crossings and ferry runs that connect the two jurisdictions. They include increased harbour flights from B.C. to Seattle, which Horgan calls “the nerd bird” for technology workers.

Previous story
Nearly half of recently immigrated kids in B.C. are poor: report

Just Posted

Brewers create anti-fascist ale

Not For Nazis Nut Brown Ale will be ready in time for Christmas

Angler fined for over-fishing on Gardom Lake

It was an expensive fishing trip for an Okanagan man this weekend.… Continue reading

Shock hits Okanagan flagging company

Experienced employee battling serious injuries after being hit by a car

Flaggers unite on Okanagan highway

Traffic Control Personnel respond to colleague hit in Lavington

Dumping at Shaw Road “disgusting”

CSRD praises volunteers, wants illegal dumpers prosecuted

Tattooing couple opens new shop in Lake Country

Cody and Fabiana Philpott opened NSI Tattoo in August

OSO reignites French classical romantic era

The OSO presents three works from era composers in their Nov. 24-26 concert, The French Connection

BC Hydro issues storm safety tips

Bulletin indicates “electrical contact incidents resulting in serious injury are on the rise.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits B.C.

Premier John Horgan talks trains, trade with southern neighbour

Viral video shows deer killed on Snapchat in Campbell River

RCMP say they have identified those involved and are working with conservation officers

UPDATED: Body found in burnt Kelowna home

“Firefighters later updated police that a body had been discovered inside the home. “

UPDATE: Police investigate violent Kamloops home invasion

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries following a home invasion

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million: auditor general

Michael Ferguson’s review hints the entire system should be scrapped

B.C. government poverty strategy tour set to begin

Victoria first for B.C. committee, province-wide until next March

Most Read