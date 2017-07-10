WestJet fare break for fire victims

WestJet is offering a 25%-off promo code for those wishing to leave Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops

Due to the devastating forest fires taking place in B.C., WestJet is offering some relief to those needing to get out of the area quickly.

According to Lauren Stewart, the airline put together a 25-per-cent-off promo code for those wishing to leave Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops to any domestic location in Canada and US.

It is available now, as per the tweet below for travel between July 9 and July 31

In addition, WestJet is offering a 50-per-cent-off promo code from Prince George for the same travel dates and destinations. These need to be booked by July 19.

Discount code WBYFWWN – Save 50% off base fare (Prince George to Canada) Book by 7/19/17. Fly to 7/25/17 https://t.co/7d1BAIBiu4 #bcwildfire — WestJet (@WestJet) July 10, 2017

Guests with inquiries can call:

WestJet (air only) 1-888-937-8538 (1-888-WESTJET)

WestJet Vacations guests: 1-877-737-7001

WestJet Groups (nine or more guests): 1-844-213-5230

If you made a booking through a travel agent, please contact your travel agent directly.