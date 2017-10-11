WHAT THE HAIL? : Metro Vancouver blanketed with winter weather

Environment Canada is calling for heavy showers this morning in the Lower Mainland, with a risk of hail and thunderstorms, but clearing late in the afternoon.
On Vancouver Island, many regions will enjoy a mix of sun and cloud today but the rainy weather will continue into early next week.
If you want to share your weather photos, please email them to your local editor or find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Good morning White Rock! Drive safe! #whiterock pic.twitter.com/0UVylQQ1Qh— White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) October 11, 2017
Rain, hail, thunder, lightning in areas of #Surrey this morning. Use caution. Leave yourself more reaction time when roads are slick. pic.twitter.com/rwT8AeOIpV— Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) October 11, 2017
Winter wonderland in #SouthSurrey? pic.twitter.com/mwktLHPRmq— Peace Arch News (@PeaceArchNews) October 11, 2017