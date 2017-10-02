Winfield man grazed by gunman’s bullet

A Winfield man is recovering in hospital after the mass shooting in Las Vegas

A Winfield man is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital after he was injured in Sunday’s mass shooting.

Braden Matejka was one of three friends from Winfield that were down in Las Vegas to enjoy the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival.

A friend of Matejka tells the Calendar that a bullet was shot through Matejka’s cowboy hat, grazing his head.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The lone shooter killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500.

Matejka and his girlfriend are set to fly home on Tuesday.