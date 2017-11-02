Winter hits Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

Okanagan-Shuswap residents are being reminded to brace for winter.

For Thursday, there is a snowfall warning in effect for:

Central Okanagan – including Kelowna

North Okanagan – including Vernon

South Okanagan – including Penticton

Shuswap – including Salmon Arm

Similkameen

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected.

“A significant snowfall is forecast across the Southern Interior today due to the presence of a low pressure system over the south coast and the passage of an arctic front. The snow will be wet or mixed with rain in some valleys before turning to all snow later today,” states Environment Canada.

“Total snowfall amounts will range from 10 to 15 centimetres in the valley bottoms to 20 centimetres or more over higher terrain. The snow will ease to a few flurries by midnight tonight over the southwest interior and by Friday morning in the Kootenays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”