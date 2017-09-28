Winter tire rules take effect Sunday

October is almost upon us and that means the annual winter tire requirements will take effect on Sunday (Oct. 1).

“People may experience sunny and warm conditions when they set out, but run into heavy rain, snow or sleet along the way,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a statement. “That’s why it’s important to ensure your vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires with the mountain snowflake or mud and snow symbol, along with good solid treads.”

As of Sunday motorists are required to have winter tires when travelling on designated highways around the province. These are marked with signs which are generally posted as motorists approach highway mountain passes or highways that see significant winter conditions or where there is a substantial increase in elevation.

Tires that meet this criteria are those labelled with either the mountain snowflake symbol or the mud and snow (M+S) symbol. These symbols are located on the sidewall of the tire. Tires must also be in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 mm.

Quick Facts:

Drivers who don’t have the proper winter tires on their vehicle on designated routes can receive a fine of $121.

Drivers who don’t have the minimum tread depth on their tires (3.5mm) on the designated routes can receive a fine of $109.

“As we head into the winter season and unpredictable driving conditions, I want to remind everyone to be safe behind the wheel with B.C.’s annual winter tire rules coming into effect,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a statement. “It is the responsibility of all drivers to ensure they have the correct winter tires on designated routes – this, along with other safe driving behaviours such as slowing down, putting your phone out of reach, and not drinking and driving, can make a big difference in getting everyone home safely.”

These tire requirements are only required on designated routes as the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure noted more than 60 per cent of the province does not experience regular snow conditions.