Worker killed at pulp mill in Kamloops

A worker killed at Domtar on June 29 worked at the plant for 37 years, the union representing workers at the Kamloops pulp mill said Wednesday.

Unifor issued a statement on the death of Jim G. Macleod, who died in an incident involving a crane at the mill.

“Nobody should lose their life while trying to earn a living,” said Unifor national president Jerry Dias. “On behalf of all Unifor members I want to extend our deepest sympathy to Jim’s family, loved ones and work colleagues.”

Domtar reported two employees were injured in the accident, one of them fatally. It is co-operating with a WorkSafeBC investigation. The union said the injured worker is Ross Thompson, “who was injured in the crane incident and is now healing at home.”

The union said Macleod, 57, was an active union member through committees and as a delegate.

“Macleod was a dedicated leader who faithfully represented his fellow members in the best possible manner,” the union said.

On Tuesday, the union held a flag-lowering ceremony with Macleod’s family, staff, retirees and Domtar officials.

Unifor’s western regional director, Joie Warnock, said it will support the investigation, including how to prevent similar workplace accidents.