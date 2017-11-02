Yard waste pickup on Monday

The City of Salmon Arm’s free fall curbside yard waste collection begins on Monday morning, Nov. 6.

Materials being collected include clippings (grass, lawn and hedge), sod, flowers, weeds, leaves, vegetable stacks, shrubs and tree branches. Shrubs and tree branches may be up to one inch in diameter and three feet in length. Do not bundle branches.

All items need to be in compostable (kraft) paper bags, up to 20 kg (44 lbs) per bag. There is no limit on the number of bags per household/residence.

The city recommends bags be stored in a dry place until collection day, and that they be placed on the curbside by 7 a.m. If not collected on the Monday, bags will be collected on subsequent days during the week.

For more information, call the city at 250-803-4000, or visit www.salmonarm.ca/yardwaste.

Yard and metal waste can be disposed of for free at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District landfill in Salmon Arm until Nov. 12. Leaves, weeds, grass clippings, tree limbs up to eight-inch in diameter and all metal materials accepted. Items containing refrigerant (freezers, fridges, air conditioners, etc.) subject to $15 refrigerant removal charge.