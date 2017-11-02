Salmon Arm’s free fall yard waste curbside collection begins Monday morning, Nov. 6. File photo

Yard waste pickup on Monday

Salmon Arm’s free fall curbside collection begins at 7 a.m.

The City of Salmon Arm’s free fall curbside yard waste collection begins on Monday morning, Nov. 6.

Materials being collected include clippings (grass, lawn and hedge), sod, flowers, weeds, leaves, vegetable stacks, shrubs and tree branches. Shrubs and tree branches may be up to one inch in diameter and three feet in length. Do not bundle branches.

All items need to be in compostable (kraft) paper bags, up to 20 kg (44 lbs) per bag. There is no limit on the number of bags per household/residence.

The city recommends bags be stored in a dry place until collection day, and that they be placed on the curbside by 7 a.m. If not collected on the Monday, bags will be collected on subsequent days during the week.

For more information, call the city at 250-803-4000, or visit www.salmonarm.ca/yardwaste.

Yard and metal waste can be disposed of for free at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District landfill in Salmon Arm until Nov. 12. Leaves, weeds, grass clippings, tree limbs up to eight-inch in diameter and all metal materials accepted. Items containing refrigerant (freezers, fridges, air conditioners, etc.) subject to $15 refrigerant removal charge.

Previous story
Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria
Next story
Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

Just Posted

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Fieldwork begins this month on Bruhn Bridge replacement project

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says work will not impact traffic on Highway 1.

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

UPDATE: Coquihalla back open

Route sees two closures in the early hours

Weather affects flights at Kelowna’s airport

Visibility and wind direction cancelled some flights Thursday morning

Winter hits Southern Interior highways and Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

BC Liberal leader candidates to debate in Kelowna

Event set for Dec. 2 at Coast Capri Hotel.

Performers sing their support for performing arts centre

An evening filled with music and treats. That’s the agenda this coming… Continue reading

A bouquet of movie genres

Shuswap Film Society presents the Reel Weekend Film Festival

Kelowna experience influences Norway student

Past international exchange student launches anti-bullying campaign

Pilots should be tested for drugs and alcohol, following 2015 crash

The TSB should develop a program requiring pilots to be tested for drugs and alcohol

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

Yard waste pickup on Monday

Salmon Arm’s free fall curbside collection begins at 7 a.m.

Most Read