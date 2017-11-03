Hank Shelley

Attracted by the Cariboo/Chilcotin

Exploring the land of strong-willed, independent folk.

By Hank Shelley, Observer contributor

The Meadow Lake turn-off road, from Highway 97 North above Clinton, is long and dusty as it traverses alkali lakes, meadows and sloughs. The road also has a remarkable history of early settlers, trappers, First Nations traditional lands, and ranching.

Today, as years ago, it takes a certain type of person to feel at home. It’s also a state of mind in strong-willed and independent folk.

Overall then, I guess you could sum it up best by a story in Heart of the Cariboo/Chilcotin by award-winning writer Paul St Pierre. With a quick phone call to Heritage House publishing, I received approval to expand on what it takes to be a Cariboo rancher.

First ya need a pick-up truck. It needs power steering and brakes. A deer gun rack behind the seat, and a dog. Any dog that barks will do. Next a good accountant. One that knows all the federal regulations on grain subsidies, etc. Next, find an attractive/intelligent well-educated girl, who doesn’t mind packing water in a pail, and getting laundry soap for her birthday. Raise lots of kids. You’ll need the boys to work the place. To keep the girls happy, you’ll have to buy them a horse, each they can spoil with love and cube sugar. Next you will need $8 boots. A nickel-plated belt buckle. Some rope. A set of moose horns for the living room wall, and a cheque book.

Once you have put this all together, you might want to buy a cow and bull together and see if anything happens! The owner of the present ranch says he had the labour relations folks come out one day because a former employee complained on wages. A person came out o ask questions.

The rancher replied: Well, there’s my farmhand, I pay him $200 a week plus room and board. The cook has been here 18 months. I pay her $150 a week plus free room and board.

Then there is the half wit, who works 18 hours a day. He makes $10 dollars a week. Does 90 per cent of the work. I buy him a bottle of rye once a week. He also sleeps with my wife occasionally.

“That’s the guy I want to talk to – the half wit,” says the agent.

That would be me, replied the rancher.

It’s great county to explore next chance you get. Next week a complete hunting report on the beautiful Shuswap!

